780 killed in Iran since US strikes began: Red Crescent

  • Created On:  4 March 2026 9:10 AM IST
780 killed in Iran since US strikes began: Red Crescent
Tehran: The Iranian Red Crescent said on Tuesday that more than 780 people have been killed nationwide since the United States and Israel started striking Iran. “According to field reports from operational teams, unfortunately, 787 compatriots have been martyred in these attacks,” the Red Crescent said on its website.

It said strikes since Saturday had hit 153 cities and more than 500 locations across Iran in more than 1,000

attacks. Separately on Tuesday, loud explosions were heard in Tehran according to AFP journalists, while Iranian media reported blasts in Karaj west of the capital and in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran Airstrikes CasualtiesUS–Israel Strikes on IranIranian Red CrescentTehran ExplosionsMiddle East Conflict
