8 injured, scores missing after massive landslide hits Pakistan

Islamabad: Eight people were injured and scores of others went missing following a massive landslide that hit the Torkham border area in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue sources said.

The incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. at the border area near Afghanistan, sources from the state-owned Rescue 1122 told Xinhua news agency.



"It was a massive landslide, and part of a mountain caved in when it was struck by lightning, trapping dozens of trucks waiting to cross the border," the sources added.

Earlier in a statement, Rescue 1122 said that several vehicles caught fire after the landslide, adding that initially three ambulance were dispatched to the site.

The statement said that judging from the magnitude of the incident, ambulances and firefighters from other parts of the province have also been called in.

About 60 rescue workers are taking part in the operation, and all resources are being used to recover the trapped people from the rubbles, the statement added.