93 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

93 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Deir al-Balah: At least 93 people were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday as US President Donald Trump wrapped up his regional trip. Strikes...

Deir al-Balah: At least 93 people were killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday as US President Donald Trump wrapped up his regional trip.

Strikes overnight hit across Gaza, including the outskirts of Deir al-Balah and the city of Khan Younis. Gaza's health ministry said hundreds more were injured in addition to those killed.

The widespread attacks come as Trump finishes his visit to Gulf states but not Israel.

