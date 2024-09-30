  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience

ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepals climate resilience
x
Highlights

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a $30-million financing package to improve climate resilience

Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a $30-million financing package to improve climate resilience, water resources management and livelihoods of communities in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces in Nepal.

The package comprises a $10-million concessional loan and a $20-million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB's poorest and most vulnerable developing members, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ADB, the Climate-Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods project will help communities in 24 municipalities prepare catchment management plans to ensure effective water resources management and water security.

The project will support the construction of small-scale drinking water systems and gravity-fed irrigation facilities with measures to protect landscapes from the adverse effects of climate change.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick