ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience

Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a $30-million financing package to improve climate resilience, water resources management and livelihoods of communities in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces in Nepal.
The package comprises a $10-million concessional loan and a $20-million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB's poorest and most vulnerable developing members, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the ADB, the Climate-Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods project will help communities in 24 municipalities prepare catchment management plans to ensure effective water resources management and water security.
The project will support the construction of small-scale drinking water systems and gravity-fed irrigation facilities with measures to protect landscapes from the adverse effects of climate change.