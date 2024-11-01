Live
- India ties: Trump has track of engagements, Harris's record sparse littered with Kashmir statements
- Global iPhone sales up 6 pc at $46.2 bn, Apple services revenue at all-time high
- Mahindra Auto records highest ever SUV sales in Oct, overall auto growth up 20 pc
- Rahul, Priyanka condole Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas' demise
- Indian diaspora celebrate Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas in Canada
- Bibek Debroy left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape: PM Modi
- OnePlus 13 Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Massive 6,000mAh Battery: Details
- Charuhasan Hospitalised After Fall Before Diwali, Daughter Suhasini Mani Ratnam Shares Health Update
- Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari
- Czech antitrust agency denies Westinghouse, EDF complaints over KHNP's nuclear deal
Just In
Algeria, Russia eye enhanced energy cooperation
Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab has met with Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vladislav Davankov here to discuss strengthening energy cooperation, according to a statement from Algeria's Ministry of Energy and Mining.
Algiers : Algeria's Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab has met with Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vladislav Davankov here to discuss strengthening energy cooperation, according to a statement from Algeria's Ministry of Energy and Mining.
During the meeting on Thursday, both sides reviewed the current state of cooperation between Algerian and Russian companies in the fields of energy and mining, expressing a commitment to expanding collaboration by exploring all available opportunities, the statement noted.
Arkab highlighted key investment and partnership opportunities in the energy and mining sectors, especially in hydrocarbon exploration, development, and exploitation, as well as in petrochemicals, by strengthening cooperation between Algeria's Sonatrach and Russia's Gazprom.
Arkab noted the advantages offered by Algeria's new hydrocarbons law and reaffirmed the government's readiness to facilitate investment processes at all stages, Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement further highlighted potential areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in renewable energy, particularly photovoltaic solar power, as well as in nuclear technology applications for medical use, including radiopharmaceutical production for cancer treatment. Further areas of collaboration include seawater desalination and the local manufacturing of related equipment.