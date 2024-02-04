Live
Just In
Amid Spring Festival travel rush, snowfall disrupts transport in China
Amid the ongoing Spring Festival travel rush, heavy snowfall disrupted transport in China's Hubei, Hunan and Anhui provinces.
Many travellers were inconvenienced in Anhui province after over 95 highway toll stations refused entry to vehicles on Sunday morning, due to snowy and freezing conditions.
Adverse weather condition forced closure of both runways at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Saturday evening, according to the Hubei Airports Group Company, Xinhua news agency reported.
The airport in the province's city of Jingzhou has also been closed since Saturday.
China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. said it plans to suspend the operation of 141 round trips due to the widespread snowfall and freezing weather.
Meanwhile, the railway authority has organised nearly 3,000 employees to conduct snow removal at nearly 4,000 sets of railroad switches to ensure the smooth functioning of railway tracks.
In the neighboring Hunan Province, the railway authority imposed speed restrictions on the Chongqing-Xiamen and Zhangjiajie-Jishou-Huaihua high-speed railways, leading to delays for some trains.
From Sunday to Monday, China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd. suspended 20 high-speed train services passing through the province
The Spring Festival, Chunyun, began on January 26 and will end on March 5.