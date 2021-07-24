An 18-Year-Old Pilot Lands A Banner Plane On A US Bridge

The authorities said that an 18-year-old pilot of a banner plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in southern New Jersey on Monday, causing traffic congestion. There were no injuries after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine issues.



The incident was captured and shared on social media through tweets done by 'News12NJ,' and 'CBS News' mentioning the emergency landing which was done at Ocean City, New Jersey took place safely and also praised the banner plane's 18-year-old pilotcommended forlanding the plane's situation carefully and safely on the Route 52 Causeway.

EMERGENCY LANDING: 18-year-old pilot safely lands banner plane on #OceanCity highway, authorities say. https://t.co/7taBIT4FxE — News12NJ (@News12NJ) July 19, 2021





A small plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey on Monday. The 18-year-old pilot of the banner plane was praised for his ability to safely land the aircraft on the Route 52 Causeway. pic.twitter.com/fz5NO2HFig — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2021

Officials said Landon Lucas reported that his plane's engine had issues at 12:30 p.m. while flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Lucas had thrown his banner into the water and was attempting to fly to a nearby municipal airport in Ocean City when he noticed a halt in traffic on the Route 52 causeway, which links Ocean City and Somers Point. According to the authorities, the accident which occurredis still being investigated and the process is ongoing.



The witnesses stated thatLucas landed the plane safely. Meanwhile, theofficials stated after the incident took placeasthe plane was not harmed or destroyed.