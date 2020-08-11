Arrested HK media mogul taken to his yacht as part of probe

Hong Kong: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was arrested for suspected collusion with a foreign country under the new national security law, was taken to his yacht on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe after spending a night in jail.

An unmarked police car carrying the 72-year-old, who was handcuffed, drove into Hong Kong Marina in Sai Kung at around 11 a.m., the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper said in a report.

A police source said officers from the new National Security Department police unit would carry out a search of Lai's yacht.

The search ended about 30 minutes later.

Lai's two sons and senior executives from his tabloid-style Apple Daily were also arrested in the sweeping police operation on Monday.

The media mogul's top aide, Mark Simon, who is not in the city, was also being sought by Hong Kong police, according to sources.

Besides suspected foreign collusion, Lai is also accused of uttering seditious words and conspiracy to defraud.

On Monday afternoon, police also detained former student activist Agnes Chow Ting, and two others, on suspicion of collusion with a foreign force.

Lai's arrest came two weeks after the new police unit took its first action against anti-government activists, not directly related to street protests, said the SCMP newspaper report.

On July 29, four students, aged from 16 to 21, were taken into custody on suspicion of secession under the new legislation which is aimed at punishing acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.