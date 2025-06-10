Live
Austria’s Deadliest School Shooting: What We Know
Location: BORG Dreierschützengasse High School, Graz (Austria’s 2nd largest city)
The Tragedy
Fatalities: 9 people killed
7 students
1 adult
The gunman (suicide)
Injured: At least 12 wounded
Shooter:
Identified as a 21-year-old Austrian man
A former student who did not complete his studies
Legally owned two weapons
Died by suicide in a school restroom
National Response
Three days of national mourning declared by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.
A minute of silence scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Flags to be flown at half-staff.
Chancellor’s words:
“A school is more than just a place of learning... the fact that this safe space was shattered leaves us speechless.”
Background & Context
Graz: A city of about 300,000 people in southeastern Austria.
Police Response: School evacuated by 11:30 a.m.
Special forces were deployed immediately.
Motive remains unknown.
Gun Culture in Austria
Austria has liberal gun laws compared to most of Europe.
Manual reload firearms (like rifles & shotguns) can be purchased without a permit at age 18.
Gun ownership is often linked to hunting, not self-defense.
Austria's Previous Mass Attacks
2020 Vienna: 4 killed by an ISIS sympathizer.
2019 Kitzbühel: 5 people murdered by a 25-year-old man.
2015 Graz: 3 killed, 30 injured by a man who drove into a crowd.
This incident marks Austria’s deadliest postwar school attack, leaving a deep scar on the nation.