Austria’s Deadliest School Shooting: What We Know

The Tragedy



Fatalities: 9 people killed

7 students

1 adult

The gunman (suicide)

Injured: At least 12 wounded

Shooter:

Identified as a 21-year-old Austrian man

A former student who did not complete his studies

Legally owned two weapons

Died by suicide in a school restroom

National Response

Three days of national mourning declared by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

A minute of silence scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Flags to be flown at half-staff.

Chancellor’s words:

“A school is more than just a place of learning... the fact that this safe space was shattered leaves us speechless.”

Background & Context

Graz: A city of about 300,000 people in southeastern Austria.

Police Response: School evacuated by 11:30 a.m.

Special forces were deployed immediately.

Motive remains unknown.

Gun Culture in Austria

Austria has liberal gun laws compared to most of Europe.

Manual reload firearms (like rifles & shotguns) can be purchased without a permit at age 18.

Gun ownership is often linked to hunting, not self-defense.

Austria's Previous Mass Attacks

2020 Vienna: 4 killed by an ISIS sympathizer.

2019 Kitzbühel: 5 people murdered by a 25-year-old man.

2015 Graz: 3 killed, 30 injured by a man who drove into a crowd.

This incident marks Austria’s deadliest postwar school attack, leaving a deep scar on the nation.