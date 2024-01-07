Live
- Ex-J&K DyCM Muzaffar Hussain Beigh rejoins Mehbooba's PDP
- UA temporarily suspends Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft
- Bangladesh: Four injured in crude bomb explosion near polling station
- Indian national hoping for permanent residency dies in Canada car crash
- Orange alert issued in Tamil Nadu's areas, heavy rain predicted
- 3K Mumbaikars run to mark Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd's 250th anniv
- Have put heart and soul into developing my game as an opening batter: Bancroft
- INDIA bloc trips over compulsions of regional politics
- Garib-Yuva-Annadata-Nari: BJP's GYAN strategy to garner 50% votes in 2024
- Yogi govt orders closure of illegal 'cuts' on highways to check accidents
Just In
Bangladesh: Four injured in crude bomb explosion near polling station
Highlights
Four people, including a child, were injured after unidentified people exploded two crude bombs near a polling centre in Hazaribagh near Dhaka, where voting is underway for the parliamentary elections on Sunday, local media reported.
Dhaka: Four people, including a child, were injured after unidentified people exploded two crude bombs near a polling centre in Hazaribagh near Dhaka, where voting is underway for the parliamentary elections on Sunday, local media reported.
The injured were identified as Amir Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 50, Badal Ahmed, 50, and his son Tanvir Ahmed, 8, The Daily Star reported.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS