Bangladesh govt urges citizens to resist violence

DHAKA: Bangladesh interim government on Friday urged citizens to resist violence by “a few fringe elements” as the body of a prominent July Uprising leader, who died in Singapore six days after he was shot, reached the capital. Various parts of the country were rocked Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the assistant Indian high commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after chief adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Sharif Osman Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation. There were, however, no reports of fresh violence since Friday morning.