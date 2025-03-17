Bangladesh: Workers hold protests in Dhaka amid non-payment of wages

Hundreds of workers in Bangladesh blocked both the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways at the Bhogra Bypass intersection in Gazipur on Monday over the issue of unpaid salaries. The protests led to severe traffic snarls in the already-congested zone, causing severe issues to the locals.

The protestors alleged that over 300 workers have not received their salaries with the authorities delaying their pay without giving any valid reason.

In another development, the temporary workers of Bangladesh Railway staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Railways in Dhaka on Monday, demanding their overdue salaries and other benefits.

Last week, workers of at least 15 garment factories in Gazipur's Kaliakoir staged protests, blocking the Dhaka-Tangail highway over the closure of a factory and an alleged assault on workers, local media reported.

Bangladesh has the third highest percentage of low-paid workers among South Asian nations after Sri Lanka and Bhutan, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) released in November 2024. Economists say this widening disparity has forced low-income and unskilled workers to reduce food consumption due to declining real incomes.

A policy brief from New York-based Cornell University in 2025 suggests that Bangladesh should annually review its wage-setting process as apparel workers in the country who are paid a minimum wage are losing income year-on-year due to current inflation rates, reported Bangladesh's leading daily Financial Express.

Protests and strikes by workers over non-payment of dues and deteriorating working conditions have gripped the entire country since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power in August 2024. Several reports have revealed that the continuous protests by the workers have led to the closure of many factories while many workers have also lost their lives or got seriously injured during protest marches.