Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has killed 201 people so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported.
The total number of dengue fever cases has reached 37,688 since January in the South Asian country, reports Xinhua news agency.
From January 1 to July 25 this year, DGHS said 29,560 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country.
In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.
