- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
Rains continue to lash Vizag
Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has killed 201 people so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported.
The total number of dengue fever cases has reached 37,688 since January in the South Asian country, reports Xinhua news agency.
From January 1 to July 25 this year, DGHS said 29,560 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country.
In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.
