  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
x
Highlights

Washington: Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. The finding came after the 82-year-old...

Washington: Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick