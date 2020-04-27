Boris Johnson to resume work from today

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work in the Downing Street on Monday despite still feeling the "debilitating" symptoms of the novel coronavirus, the media reported on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will resume charge of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic when he resumes work after a spell in intensive care and recovering from the disease for which tested positive late March, reports the Metro newspaper.

Johnson was discharged from the St Thomas' Hospital in London on April 12, one week after being admitted to be treated for coronavirus. He spent several nights in the intensive care unit where he was given oxygen.