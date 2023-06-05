Live
- Primary schools in B'desh shut due to heatwave
- OTT: Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of aha “Telugu Indian Idol Season 2”
- KTR inaugurates RRR knowledge Hub introduced by Telangana government
- World Environment Day: Bollywood celebs making their bit to save Mother Earth
- CBI probe into Balasore train accident a diversionary tactic: Ex-Rail Min Pawan Bansal
- Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11
- ‘Fouja’ hits theatres; Karthik Dammu’s ‘Angad’ moves audiences to tears
- Cambodia's Angkor attracts 344,757 int'l tourists in 5 months
- Thiruvananthapuram International Airport sees 26 % increase in passenger growth
- Telangana HC quashes land allotment to foundation headed by BRS MP
Cambodia's Angkor attracts 344,757 int'l tourists in 5 months
Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 344,757 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2023, up 653 per cent from 45,779 in the same period last year, an official statement said on Monday.
Phnom Penh: Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 344,757 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2023, up 653 per cent from 45,779 in the same period last year, an official statement said on Monday.
The Unesco World Heritage Site made $16 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-May period this year, up 765 per cent from $1.85 million in the same period last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's statement as saying.
In May alone, the park greeted 45,759 foreigners, making $2 million in revenue from ticket sales, the statement said.
Ministry of Tourism spokesman Top Sopheak told Xinhua: "We believe that more foreign tourists will come to Cambodia, especially to the Angkor, in the coming years, as many airlines have resumed their flights to the kingdom."
Located in Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation.