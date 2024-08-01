Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
Cameroon raises 550 million USD from international bond sale
Cameroon has raised 550 million US dollars from its international bond sale, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze has said.
Yaounde: Cameroon has raised 550 million US dollars from its international bond sale, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze has said.
The bonds were issued "on favourable terms" during a three-day operation that ended Wednesday in London, the minister said.
"The funds thus mobilized will make it possible to significantly continue the clearance of domestic debt in order to stimulate the activities of SMEs, consolidate the growth of the economy, strengthen the confidence of the private sector in the state and improve the business climate," Motaze said in a statement Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bonds were a vote of confidence in the credibility of Cameroon and its ability to attract investors to fund its national development strategy, he said.