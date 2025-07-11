Canada Vows To Protect Economy As Trump Threatens 35% Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to safeguard his nation's economic interests following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, set to take effect August 1st.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Carney emphasized Canada's commitment to protecting its workforce and business community during ongoing trade discussions with the United States. The Prime Minister highlighted his government's unwavering stance throughout the current negotiations, promising continued advocacy for Canadian interests as the revised deadline approaches.

Carney addressed the fentanyl crisis that has been cited as one of Trump's concerns, noting that Canada has achieved significant milestones in combating the drug's proliferation across North America. He reaffirmed his country's dedication to collaborative efforts with the United States in addressing this public health emergency that affects communities on both sides of the border.

The Canadian leader also outlined his government's broader economic strategy, describing coordinated efforts between federal, provincial, and territorial authorities to strengthen the national economy. He pointed to upcoming major infrastructure projects that serve the national interest and emphasized Canada's efforts to diversify its global trading relationships.

Trump's tariff announcement came through a formal letter to Carney, representing one of more than twenty such communications issued by the US President since the beginning of the week. The American leader cited Canada's trade practices and the fentanyl crisis as key factors contributing to what he described as an unsustainable trade deficit that damages US interests.

The August 1st deadline represents an extension from the originally planned July 9th implementation date, providing additional time for diplomatic negotiations between the two nations. This delay affects multiple trading partners and reflects the complex nature of international trade discussions currently underway.

Both countries now face a critical period as they work to resolve trade tensions before the tariff implementation date, with significant economic implications hanging in the balance for businesses and workers across the North American continent.