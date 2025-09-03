China Military Parade 2025: New Missiles, Drones & Laser Weapons Displayed
Highlights
China’s 2025 military parade in Beijing showcased new missiles, hypersonic weapons, drones, and laser defenses, highlighting its growing military strength.
China had a big military parade in Beijing to remember the end of World War Two. President Xi Jinping led the event and showed China’s strong military.
New Missiles
China showed new missiles that can be fired from land, sea, and air. Some missiles can carry many warheads. They also showed very fast missiles that can hit ships.
Laser Weapons and Drones
China has laser weapons to stop drones. The parade showed drones that fly and swim underwater. Some drones take pictures, and some can attack. There were also unmanned helicopters from ships.
Navy and Military Power
The parade had submarines, ships, and tools to lay mines. It showed China’s power to protect itself and reach far places.
