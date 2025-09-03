China Military Parade 2025: New Missiles, Drones & Laser Weapons Displayed

China had a big military parade in Beijing to remember the end of World War Two. President Xi Jinping led the event and showed China’s strong military.

New Missiles

China showed new missiles that can be fired from land, sea, and air. Some missiles can carry many warheads. They also showed very fast missiles that can hit ships.

Laser Weapons and Drones

China has laser weapons to stop drones. The parade showed drones that fly and swim underwater. Some drones take pictures, and some can attack. There were also unmanned helicopters from ships.

Navy and Military Power

The parade had submarines, ships, and tools to lay mines. It showed China’s power to protect itself and reach far places.