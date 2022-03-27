China reports 1,217 new local COVID-19 cases

China reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. A total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns. The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated.

The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities. Moreover, China's zero tolerant COVID policy resulting in the killing of pets is drawing widespread criticism by Chinese citizens who have started questioning the government regarding violation of privacy, security of the property and cruelty against animals, according to a media report.