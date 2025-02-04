China to Launch Robotic Flyer to Moon’s South Pole in 2026

China is advancing its lunar exploration program with plans to deploy an intelligent robotic flyer as part of the Chang’e-7 mission in 2026. This mission aims to search for frozen water at the Moon’s South Pole, a crucial step toward establishing long-term research bases.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the upcoming lunar mission will include multiple components: an orbiter, lander, rover, and the flying robotic detector. The objective is to identify and analyze water ice deposits, which could reduce dependency on Earth for essential resources. Successful detection of lunar ice would mark a key milestone for China’s space ambitions, including future Mars exploration.

Tang Yuhua, the deputy chief designer of the project, emphasized that locating frozen water would significantly lower costs and logistical challenges associated with transporting water from Earth.

The robotic flyer, designed for mobility in rugged lunar conditions, will enhance exploration capabilities. It can navigate rough terrain using an advanced landing mechanism that mimics human movement when adjusting for impact.

Wu Weren, the chief designer of the project, noted that the Chang’e-7 mission faces extreme environmental challenges. The robotic system is engineered to endure temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Celsius. Its advanced mobility features include multiple legs for stability on uneven surfaces, four fuel tanks, and small thrusters for controlled takeoff and landing.

China has already made significant progress in space exploration, including the construction of its own space station and manned missions. The Chang’e program has been instrumental in advancing China’s lunar research, with previous missions successfully landing on the Moon’s far side and retrieving lunar samples.

The Chang’e-7 mission represents another critical step in China’s long-term lunar strategy. If water ice is confirmed, it could support future crewed missions and establish the foundation for sustainable lunar habitation.