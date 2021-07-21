Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

China's Wuhan administers over 17mn Covid vaccine doses

77.63 per cent of the citys adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Wuhan
x

77.63 per cent of the city's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Wuhan

Highlights

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province once hard hit by Covid-19.

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province once hard hit by Covid-19, has administered over 17.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.

Starting from March 12 this year, Wuhan began to roll out free Covid-19 vaccination for people aged between 18 and 59, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The city started ramping up its vaccination efforts to cover people aged 60 and above from March 23.

Local health authorities have set up a total of 336 vaccination sites to meet the vaccination demands, according to the commission.

So far, about 77.63 per cent of the city's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said the commission.

Wuhan plans to extend the vaccination programme to minors aged between 12 and 17 next.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X