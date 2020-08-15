Chinese mainland reports 22 new Coronavirus cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland has reported 22 new Covid-cases, taking the overall tally to 84,808, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

According to the commission, the new cases comprised 14 imported cases and eight locally transmitted ones, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the locally transmitted cases, seven were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and one in Guangdong province.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, the commission said.

On Friday, 57 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

Of the overall caseload, 655 patients were still being treated, with 36 in severe conditions.

Altogether 79,519 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 20,441 close contacts were still under medical observation.

Also on Friday, 20 new asymptomatic cases, including 13 from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 318 asymptomatic cases, including 175 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.