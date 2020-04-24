Coronavirus will be with us for long time: World Health Organisation

Washington: The World Health Organisation warned the novel coronavirus crisis was here to stay, adding that several countries were only in the initial stages of the battle against the deadly infection. "Make no mistake, we have a long way to go.

Coronavirus will be with us for a long time. There is no question that stay at home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.

"Most countries are in the early stages of their epidemics. And some, which were affected early in the pandemic, are now starting to see a resurgence in the number of cases," he added.