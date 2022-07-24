Covid hospitalizations increase in Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has reported rising Covid-19 hospitalizations since the end of June due to the more contagious sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of the Omicron variant.

According to the latest data published by the Health Ministry, current hospitalized Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 820 on July 22, compared with 529 a week ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hospitalization number has been the highest since the end of April. In June, only around 100 Covid patients were in hospitals, and in early July, about 200, data showed.

On July 11, the country registered more than 2,000 new cases for the first time since late April, and the daily tally climbed to 3,235 on July 19.

In the last seven days, 15,310 new cases were recorded in the country, nearly 4,600 more than in the previous seven-day period, according to the data.

On July 18, the country started to administer a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to all people aged over 18, said the Ministry, noting that it recommended the shot especially to people aged over 60 and younger high-risk patients.

The Health Ministry has also recommended the use of face masks in medical and social facilities, in public transport and in places with a large concentration of people.

The Czech Republic, with a population of about 10.5 million, has registered more than 3.96 million Covid-19 cases and 40,383 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

Nearly 6.9 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.