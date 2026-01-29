Disciplinary action against 4 cops on corruption issue

Four policemen posted at the Rupaidih police station along the India-Nepal international border in Bahraich district have been sent to the lines following allegations of corruption and illegally releasing a suspected smuggler, police said on Wednesday.

The action was taken on Tuesday on the directions of Devipatan Range Inspector General of Police Amit Pathak after the allegations surfaced on social media, officials said.

In a press note issued by the office of Bahraich Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh, it was stated that corruption-related allegations were circulated on social media on January 25 against four policemen -- head constables Devendra Yadav and Abhishek Dhar Dwivedi, and constables Ashish Singh and Kuldeep Dubey -- accusing them of apprehending and then releasing a person.

“On the directions of the Inspector General of Police, Devipatan Range, an inquiry was conducted by the Circle Officer, Nanpara. It has emerged that the person who is alleged to have been apprehended and released has not yet come forward. Necessary information relating to evidence is being collected,” the press note said.

Considering the “serious nature of the allegations and in keeping with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption being pursued by the Inspector General of Police, Devipatan Range, and to ensure transparency and impartiality in the inquiry, the Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, has line-attached all four policemen with immediate effect, it said.

Further action will be taken as per rules on the basis of facts that emerge during the probe, it added.

Police said the personnel have been transferred to the police lines and the matter is being thoroughly investigated by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Earlier, on January 16, a station house officer and three other policemen in Bahraich district were suspended on the orders of the same IG after a confidential inquiry found them allegedly involved in taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to release a person detained in an abduction case involving a woman from Kolkata.