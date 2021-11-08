Croatian Deputy PM Zdravko Maric tests Covid positive

Zagreb: Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Zdravko Maric has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said in a statement.

As a member of his family showed symptoms of the virus, Maric, also the country's and Minister of Finance, went to take a test during the weekend and found that he was also infected, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Nonetheless, Maric "is feeling well" and "will remain in isolation and perform his duties from home, and will follow all instructions from the doctors and epidemiologists", it added.



Croatia reported 4,159 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours.



The new figures increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 501,327 and 9,500, respectively.



The number of active cases in the country now stands at 32,000, with 1,848 hospitalised and 248 on respirators.