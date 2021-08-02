Death toll from floods in China's Henan reach 302

The death toll from floods triggered by torrential rains in China's Henan province has increased to 302 as of Monday, according to the information office of the local government.

Another 50 people remain missing, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying.



A total of 292 people were confirmed dead and 47 missing in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital.



There were seven fatalities and three missing in Xinxiang city, while Pingdingshan and Luohe reported two and one death, respectively.

