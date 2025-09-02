“The earthquake death toll is rising to 1,411 and further than 3,100 injured, ” Zabihullah Mujahid, a government prophet, said on social media on Tuesday. The latest update from Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy government spokesperson, says that rescue teams are still working to find survivors.

“Dozens of commandos are being sent by helicopter to areas not accessible by plane to help rescue injured residents under the rubble and bring them to safer places,” Fitrat added.

Shah Mahmood, a Taliban official in Nangarhar Province, said the natural disaster Afghanistan destroyed some 8,000 homes. Rescue workers haven't yet reached some of the worst- affected earthquake survivors, utmost of which are hard to pierce by road. officers sweat the death risk could rise further.

The U.S. Geological Survey( USGS) said the center of the earthquake was about 17 long hauls( 28 km) east of Jalalabad. Afghan officers said on Tuesday that nearly all of Afghanistan earthquake 1400 deaths were in Kunar Province, but that people also failed in the neighboring Nangarhar Province. Mufti Abdul Matin Qani of the Ministry of Interior, said.

Afghanistan has suffered several deadly shakes in recent times. Last June, a 5.9- magnitude earthquake killed further than 1,000 people, while last October, a 6.3- magnitude earthquake killed at least 1,000 people, original officers have said.

Earthquakes are common in eastern and western Afghanistan, the USGS said, where the Indian and Eurasian monumental plates meet beneath the Hindu Kush mountain range.

“Of 71 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater within 250 kilometers of the main shock and its aftershocks since 1950, six were magnitude 7 or greater,” the USGS said.

From there, at least four major foreshocks hit into Monday at bulks of 5.2, 5.2, 4.7 and 4.6, the USGS said.

Afghanistan’s branch of the World Health Organization( WHO) estimates that some 12,000 people have been directly affected.