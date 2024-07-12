Death toll in Indonesia's gold mine landslide rises to 26

Live
The death toll from landslides and flash floods in the mining areas of Bone Bolango regency in Indonesia's Gorontalo province has risen to 26, while 19 people are still missing, a rescuer said on Friday.
Jakarta: The death toll from landslides and flash floods in the mining areas of Bone Bolango regency in Indonesia's Gorontalo province has risen to 26, while 19 people are still missing, a rescuer said on Friday.
Bagus Asrama, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office, reported that 280 miners, their family members, and vendors survived the disaster on Saturday night, reported Xinhua news agency.
"Some bodies were newly found under the soil, with two excavators aiding in the search operation," he told Xinhua.
Friday's clear weather also facilitated the rescuers in their efforts, he added.
The landslides and flash floods were triggered by heavy downpours, which hit the camps and swept them away.
