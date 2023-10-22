Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exceeds 4,600: Ministry

Live
Highlights
The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Gaza: The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the Ministry said in a statement.
Among the victims, 1,873 were children and 1,023 were women, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
At least 266 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, Ashraf al-Qedra, the Ministry's spokesperson, said in a press statement.
The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.
