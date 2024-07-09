  • Menu
Death toll rise to 20 in Indonesian gold mine landslide

Jakarta: The death toll from landslides that struck a gold mine in the Indonesian regency of Bone Bolango in the Gorontalo province climbed to 20 as of Tuesday, according to the local search and rescue agency.

Nine bodies were reportedly evacuated on Tuesday morning and would go through further identification, reports Xinhua news agency.

The natural disaster struck the East Suwawa district in Bone Bolango regency amid heavy downpours at midnight on Saturday, with 46 people surviving the incident, the agency reported.

Additionally, another 51 people still reported missing.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

