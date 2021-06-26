Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 Years And Six Months For The Death Of George Floyd

The Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, found guilty in the death of George Floyd, African American man was sentenced on Friday to 22 years and six months in prison, bringing some closure to a case that sparked nationwide outrage over the police for the abuse of Black people in the US, which led to racial injustice.

The sentence imposed on Friday fell short of the 30 years sought by prosecutors.

Chauvin, 45years old, could be released on parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years if he maintains good behavior.

Derek Chauvin broke his silence in the courtroom on Friday as he confronted sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, expressing condolences to Floyd's family and saying he hopes more information will provide them with 'some peace of mind.'

Chauvin, who decided to not prosecute at his trial, eliminated his COVID-19 and turned toward the Floyd family, speaking briefly due to 'some additional legal matters at hand,' a clear reference to the federal civil rights trial he is still facing, reported The Indian Express.

In court, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill delivered a 22-page sentencing memorandum. He stated that the punishment is not based on any kind of sympathy. At the same moment, he wanted to acknowledge the immense pain and grief that all of the families, particularly the Floyd family, are experiencing.

While explaining, he said Chauvin abused trust and authority, and he was especially cruel to Floyd. The sentence was justified because of his gratuitous infliction of pain and psychological cruelty while he permeated with the authority of the state.

Chauvin faced up to ten years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and ten years for manslaughter for the charges he faced during the investigation. It is worth noting that the prosecution requested a 30-year prison sentence, which is double the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines.

The sentence marks a new beginning for the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained unprecedented momentum following Geoge Floyd's death in May 2020. Floyd's family members told the court, expressing their grief over his death. They demanded the maximum penalty. His brother Rodney and nephew Brandon Williams have expressed their displeasure with the punishment.

Aside from Chauvin, the three other police officers who were present during George Floyd's detainment and demise are scheduled to stand trial next year. They were mostly charged with aiding and abetting his murder.

The incident took place on May 25, in Minneapolis after George died in police custody while arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. A widely circulated bystander video of the incident went viral, witnessing police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, after which he died on the spot, and was unable to breathe after the 8-minute-46-second incident.

Meanwhile, George Floyd's death sparked international outrage over police brutality and racial prejudice, as well as mass unrest in various parts of the United States and all over the world.