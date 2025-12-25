Dhaka Crude Bomb Attack Claims One Life As Bangladesh Braces For Tarique Rahman’s Return

Bangladesh witnessed fresh violence on Wednesday evening when a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka claimed the life of a man, adding to the tense atmosphere gripping the country. The incident occurred at a politically sensitive moment, just as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned home after nearly 17 years in exile.

According to local media reports, unidentified individuals hurled a crude bomb from a flyover near the Moghbazar area of the capital. The explosive struck a passerby, identified as Saiful, who died on the spot due to severe injuries. The blast triggered panic in the area, with security personnel and emergency responders rushing to the scene.

The explosion comes amid heightened political and social unrest following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi earlier this month. His death has sparked widespread protests and demonstrations across Dhaka, with student groups and political organisations demanding swift justice. The situation further deteriorated after the latest blast, raising concerns over law and order in the capital.

Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday accompanied by his wife and daughter. His homecoming marks the end of a long exile in London and is being seen as a turning point for the BNP ahead of the national elections scheduled for early next year. Rahman is widely viewed as a strong contender for the prime minister’s post.

Anticipating large crowds and potential unrest, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus put extensive security arrangements in place across the city. Thousands of BNP supporters gathered despite winter conditions to welcome their leader, while authorities remained on high alert to prevent further violence.

Police have launched an investigation into the bomb attack and are examining possible links to the ongoing unrest. Officials have reiterated that security will remain tight in the coming days as Bangladesh navigates a volatile political phase marked by protests, political rivalries, and public anger.