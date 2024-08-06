Doctor killed in crocodile attack in Australia

Sydney: An Australian doctor has been identified as the man killed by a crocodile after he slipped from the banks of a river in the country's northeastern state of Queensland, local media reported on Tuesday.

David Hogbin, a 40-year-old doctor from the neighboring state of New South Wales, was with family members when he fell into the Annan River near Cooktown in Far North Queensland, and failed to resurface on Saturday, according to the Australian broadcaster ABC News.

Police said on Tuesday that human remains were located in a crocodile that was shot dead at Cooktown on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A formal identification process is underway. However, it is believed the remains are those of a missing 40-year-old New South Wales man," Queensland Police Service said in a statement. "Further testing will be conducted to determine a positive identity", he added.

The 4.9-m crocodile was shot dead by wildlife rangers as part of the search for the missing man, who was believed to have been taken by the reptile after slipping into the Annan River, according to the Cairns Post, a major newspaper in Far North Queensland.

The animal was located 4 km upstream from Crocodile Bend, where the man was taken when he slipped and fell into the river.

The crocodile, which is believed to have dragged the man underwater in front of his family, had a distinctive mark on its snout, the Cairns Post reported.