Donald Trump For-Joe Biden: Democrat Joe Biden on cusp of White House victory

Washington: Democrat challenger Joe Biden is on the verge of being the 46th President of the United States. This, as he now leads in all key states - Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Biden, who currently has 264 projected electoral votes, needs to win just Pennsylvania to win the presidency. For President Trump, it is getting increasingly difficult to retain the White House and win a second term. He currently has 214 electoral votes, making a win in Georgia and Pennsylvania a must.

While it could take several more days for the vote count to conclude in some states, a projection on who will be the next President can be expected in the next few hours if more ballot details are announced soon. If Biden wins, America will also see its first woman Vice President - Kamala Harris.

Earlier, Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and holds a lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early on Friday. Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at re-election. Biden now holds over 6,000-vote advantage.

Thousands of still uncounted ballots – many in counties where Democrat Joe Biden was in the lead – are what's making the Georgia contest between President Donald Trump and Biden too early to call.

It was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this week's election against Joe Biden as he gained ground in tight contests in key battleground states.

With his pathway to re-election appearing to shrink Trump on Thursday advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American President to sow doubt about the democratic process.