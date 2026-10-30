EAM Jaishankar in US for G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Atlanta on Friday, focussing on easing energy supply chains and advancing cooperation on shared economic and security challenges.

Jaishankar arrived in Atlanta late Thursday evening and will participate in the two-day deliberations, which will begin with Rubio’s address on geopolitical issues. This will be followed by a session on energy and economic growth.

“Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is returning the G20 to its core economic mission of driving growth, strengthening economic security, and delivering results for the American people,” the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains,” the State Department said.

It said global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for US President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle.

As a global hub of diplomacy, connectivity, and commerce, Atlanta offers the perfect backdrop for these discussions.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15.

The ministers of the Quad nations – the US, India, Japan and Australia – will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

This will be the second Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held this year ahead of the likely leaders’ summit to be hosted by the US in the Philippines next month.

Following the G20 and Quad meetings in Atlanta, Jaishankar is set to travel to Antigua and Barbuda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for November 1-4.