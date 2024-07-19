Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe

  • Menu
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasised that efforts are underway to position the country as the regional hub for human capital development, the President's Media Division (PMD) said on Friday.

According to the PMD, he stressed the need to re-evaluate the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) to align with internationally accepted standards.

The president underscored the necessity of systemic changes, advocating for reforms and the strengthening of education and training systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wickremesinghe also underscored the importance of integrating power and land connectivity in a strategic move to enhance Sri Lanka's economic growth, according to the PMD.

The president highlighted the necessity of prioritizing the vocational and technical sectors, given that many who left the country were vocationally and technically qualified, the PMD said.

