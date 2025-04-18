Egypt, Slovenia reject displacing Gazans, back Palestinian statehood for peace

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Slovenia's Parliamentary Speaker Urska Klakocar Zupancic have reaffirmed their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and their support for the establishment of a Palestinian state as the only path to long-term regional peace.

During talks in Cairo with Zupancic, Sisi said on Thursday that the creation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remained "the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi also briefed the Slovenian official on Egypt's efforts to mediate a renewed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees, and ensure the sustained flow of humanitarian aid to alleviate a deepening crisis in the enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian leader welcomed Slovenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, describing it as Slovenia's position "in support of the rights of the Palestinian people".

Zupancic, who is on an official visit to Egypt, voiced her country's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and commended Egypt's role in preserving regional security, according to the Egyptian statement.

She also expressed Slovenia's interest in deepening cooperation and coordination with Egypt across multilateral platforms.

Zupancic also praised Egypt's leading role and relentless efforts to achieve stability in the Middle East.

She also affirmed Slovenia's commitment to intensifying consultation and coordination with Egypt on issues of mutual interest and in international forums.

Slovenia has previously criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace Palestinians from their land as "unacceptable".

It also slammed Israel's blocking of humanitarian aid access to the war-ravaged strip.

Similarly, Egypt presented in March a multi-phase reconstruction plan for Gaza to counter Trump's plan and prevent the depopulation of Gaza and turning it into a "Middle Eastern Riviera". The Egyptian plan has received unanimous backing from 22 Arab states.

Moreover, the meeting discussed ways to strengthen Egyptian-Slovenian ties, with El-Sisi commending the recent growth in bilateral relations.

The Egyptian President also emphasised the role of both countries' parliaments in boosting economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Slovenia officially recognised the State of Palestine on June 4, 2024, as part of a broader initiative by several European countries to coordinate pressure on Israel to help bring an end to the war in Gaza.