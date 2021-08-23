Elon Musk Received Backlash On Social Media After Making A Remark On  The Taliban in Afghanistan

As Afghanistan was in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, following the destruction of the Ashraf Ghani administration and the withdrawal of US forces, Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke out for the first time while sharing a photo with a caption hinting at ' Delta Variant.' Hewondered if the Taliban had heard of the Delta coronavirus type.





The technocrat noted that the Taliban leaders were not wearing masks when he shared a photo of them brandishing weaponry. Not a single one of them. Elon Musk then contributed his takeaway, asking if they've heard about the Delta version, which is causing the Covid pandemic to resurface over the world.



After the tweet done by Elon Musk, several users got offended and criticized him for the dire situation that had taken place in Afghanistan and not what they accomplished in 19 days that took the United States 20 years to do and still failed. Users don't believe that in the current scenario the delta variant is not the priority right now.

Some remarked that it was a joke, while others reminded Elon Musk of how many times he had acted like a 'covidiot,' questioning the masks, vaccines, and other technologies' efficacy. While various foreign figures have spoken out against Afghanistan's humanitarian catastrophe, this is the first time Musk has remarked on something related to the country.

The Taliban stormed one province after another as the US began removing its forces from Afghanistan, putting a conclusion to the two-decade military experiment. The conquest was finally completed on August 15 when Taliban fighters entered Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's capture has sparked an evacuation from Afghanistan, with thousands of Afghans anxious to flee at any cost. Videos of civilians sprinting alongside a plane in the Kabul airport, hanging to the wheels, and hanging from a plane after it took off have shaken the world's humanity.