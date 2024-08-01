Live
- 4 killed, 49 missing after five overnight cloudbursts in Himachal
- BSF nabs Indian tout after thwarting infiltration bid from Bangladesh
- Extreme weather could continue hitting China in August: forecast
- Lebanese live in fear of military escalation between Hezbollah, Israel
- Shallow groundwater in Punjab's Malwa unfit for drinking: Central University
- Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
- Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation
- Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women’s 50m Rifle 3P
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
- US, British airlines suspend flights to Israel due to security situation
Just In
Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
The Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), the lower chamber of parliament, on Wednesday endorsed financial agreements involving 1.5 billion US Dollars with the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), a fund for the poorest countries
Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), the lower chamber of parliament, on Wednesday endorsed financial agreements involving 1.5 billion US Dollars with the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), a fund for the poorest countries.
The agreements consist of a 1-billion-Dollar grant and a 500-million-Dollar concessional loan to Ethiopia, said Tesfaye Beljige, the government whip in parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said the financial agreements aim to support Ethiopia's comprehensive reforms, the target of which is to stabilize the macroeconomic imbalances, with a particular focus on creating jobs, curbing inflation, addressing foreign exchange shortages, and facilitating structural adjustments.
The loan is interest-free with a six-year grace period and will be paid in 38 years. It conforms with the country's loan administration strategy, Beljige said.
The agreements on the grant and loan was signed Tuesday by Ethiopia and the World Bank.