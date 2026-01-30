  1. Home
EU lists Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist outfit

Brussels: The European Union has listed Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation in the aftermath of Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests, the bloc's top diplomat said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, said that Foreign Ministers unanimously agreed on the designation. She said that "any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise."

European Union SanctionsIran Revolutionary Guard DesignationEU Foreign PolicyIran ProtestsInternational Security and Terrorism
