Ex-Italiam PM sent home to complete Coronavirus recovery

Rome: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was sent home to complete his Covid-19 recovery nearly two weeks after first testing positive for the virus.

Berlusconi was released from the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency. The four-time Prime Minister, who will turn 84 later this month, was tested positive for the virus on September 2.



Berlusconi is expected to complete his recovery at home for several more days as he prepares his Forza Italia political party for the upcoming regional elections. The media tycoon's 30-year-old partner, Marta Fascina, and two of his children had also tested positive.



Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon, served as Prime Minister four times and last year was elected to the European Parliament. His career has been dogged by sex scandals and allegations of corruption. He was convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and ejected from the Italian Senate. But later his ban from public office was lifted.

