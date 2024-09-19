Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief

Geneva: The widespread and simultaneous explosions of communication devices across Lebanon are shocking, with an unacceptable impact on civilians.

"The protection of civilians must be the paramount priority. De-escalation is today more crucial than ever," said the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in a statement on Wednesday.

He also urged countries with influence in the region to take immediate action to prevent the conflict from escalating further, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported on Wednesday that 12 people, including two children, were killed and approximately 2,800 others injured across Lebanon when their pagers detonated simultaneously on Tuesday. In addition, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that on Wednesday, explosions of wireless communication devices claimed nine more lives and left over 300 people injured across the country.

Turk stated that targeting thousands of individuals simultaneously, whether civilians or armed group members, without knowing who possessed the targeted devices, their locations, or their surroundings at the time of the attack, constitutes a violation of international human rights law and, where applicable, international humanitarian law.

He further emphasised the need for an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding these mass explosions, asserting that those responsible for ordering and executing the attacks must be held accountable.