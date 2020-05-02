Face masks must: 3 US airlines

Washington: Three US airlines have said that they will soon require passengers to wear face masks on flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, andFrontier Airlines, released their statements separately on Thursday, two daysafter Jet Blue announced its change in policies, the first major US airline toimpose the rule, reports Xinhua news agency.

Delta's requirements begin from May 4, while American's andFrontier's start from May 11 and May 8, respectively. "This new requirement is part of the airline's ongoingcommitment to prioritizing customer and team member well-being in response tothe coronavirus pandemic," American Airlines said in a statement.