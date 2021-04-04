First baby born in Spain with Covid-19 antibodies; 4th wave in Iran

Madrid: A boy born last week on the Spanish island of Ibiza has become the first newborn in Spain with Covid-19 antibodies, after his mother received the vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy, according to local media reports.

A sample from the baby's umbilical cord analysed at the Hospital Son Espases in Mallorca confirmed that he had developed antibodies against Covid-19, Spanish media reported.

Manuel Grandal Martin, deputy director of the Madrid Hospital Directorate, said on Friday that the protection that the baby has is equal to that of someone who has been vaccinated, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"At the moment, he is perfectly protected, but it is not yet known how long it will last," said Grandal. The case of the infant, named Bruno, is part of a study on the impact of Covid-19 on pregnant women. The study monitors 88 pregnant women who have caught Covid-19 during pregnancy, including those who are asymptomatic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is already underway in two provinces.

"If people in other provinces do not honour (health guidelines), they may experience the fourth wave as well," Xinhua news agency quoted Rouhani as saying on Saturday.

"According to the statistics, compliance with health guidelines has decreased," he warned.