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Flash floods inundate several areas of Thailand's Phuket island after heavy rain
In Short
Flash floods hit all three districts of Thailand’s Phuket island after heavy overnight rain, affecting around 100 households and triggering mudslides. Authorities warned of continued rainfall and possible landslides through Wednesday.
Bangkok: Flash floods on Monday inundated several areas of the island of Phuket in Thailand, one of the country's major tourist destinations, following heavy rainfall overnight, officials said.
All three districts of the southern island province, including its capital, Phuket City, were impacted by the flooding.
Water levels started to recede by late morning, but some lower-lying areas remained flooded and small vehicles were advised to avoid those areas, according to the provincial deputy governor, Romdon Hayiawae.
He said some parts of the province were also hit with mudslides and officials were working to clear the debris to prevent it from falling into canals and obstructing waterways.
Photos and videos shared on social media show floodwaters flowing into residential areas and filling up several roads, making them impassable. Vehicles are seen partially buried in piles of mud and rocks left behind by the flooding.
About 100 households were affected. There were no reports of casualties, Romdon said.
The Thai Meteorological Department warned of heavy and continuous rain in the southern region until Wednesday, which could trigger more flash floods and landslides.
Flooding has battered many parts of Thailand since mid-September and at least 83 people were reported killed as of Monday, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
The Thai capital of Bangkok was inundated in late September after days of torrential rain, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing severe disruptions.
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