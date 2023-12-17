Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Floods displace over 6,500 people in Malaysia
Highlights
Floods displaced more than 6,500 people in four states in Malaysia following heavy rains on Sunday.
Kuala Lumpur : Floods displaced more than 6,500 people in four states in Malaysia following heavy rains on Sunday.
The east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu are the worst hit, with more than 6,370 people being held in 39 flood relief centres, according to the Social Welfare Department.
Meanwhile, the west coast states of Perak and Selangor recorded 85 and 50 flood victims, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected in northern states and the country's east coast.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS