Foreign intelligence agency involved in terror incidents in Pak, claims Minister

Quetta: Pakistan Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Saturday that a foreign intelligence agency is involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan, the media reported.

On Friday, the country was rocked by two suicide blasts in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which caused several casualties and left many others injured, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti vowed to establish the writ of the state at all costs.

Bugti said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis, Geo News reported.

The minister also pledged to utilise all resources to eliminate terrorism, stressing that there's no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.

"We know who is doing it and from where," Bugti maintained, Geo News reported.

At least 52 people including a cop died and 60 others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid Milad un Nabi procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

Meanwhile in KP's Hangu, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque, leaving five dead -- including a policeman -- and 12 injured.

Both attacks took place on Friday during the preparations for Friday prayers and celebrations of Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, a case against the suicide attack during the preparation for the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Balochistan's Mastung district has been registered against unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

The culprits have been booked under the murder, attempted murder, Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act, a CTD spokesperson told Geo News.

The spokesperson added that investigations were underway after the incident but no arrests have been made so far.